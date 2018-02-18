17 February 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Grace Mugabe's PhD - UZ Must Provide 'Paper Trail' Showing her Registration

Photo: The Herald
Grace Mugabe's PhD.

University of Zimbabwe vice chancellor, Prof Levi Nyagura, was granted bail Saturday following his arrest over former Grace Mugabe's PhD degree.

Mugabe, whose husband resigned in November under pressure from the military, received a doctorate in 2014 amid allegations she did not study for it.

UZ Sociology department lecturers say they have no records of the former first lady's work.

Prof Nyagura was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zaac) Friday over the scandal.

He is charged with criminal abuse of office over his role in allegedly facilitating the PhD award.

Zaac has demanded that the university should provide the "paper trail" showing Grace Mugabe's registration and academic progression.

Represented by Advocate Lewis Uriri, Prof Nyagura appeared Saturday before Harare Magistrate Tilda Mazhande.

He pleaded not guilty and notified the court he will be challenging his placement on remand on the basis that the alleged facts he is charged for do not disclose an offense.

The court granted him $200 bail with the consent of the State.

He was also ordered to surrender his passport, reside at his given address and not interfere with state witnesses Professor Gaidzanwa, Doctor Sadomba, Dr Mandizvidza, Dr Ruparaganda, Dr Musevenzi and Professor Mugani.

Fears that the unpopular Mugabe was positioning herself to succeed her then 93-year-old husband as president led the military to step in last year.

