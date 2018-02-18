17 February 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Tsvangirai's Body Arrives in Zim to Military Honours

Photo: Benedikt von Loebell/World Economic Forum
Morgan Tsvangirai.

MDC-T leader Morgan Tsvangirai's body arrived home Saturday evening from South Africa where the former prime minister succumbed to colon cancer.

Tsvangirai's remains returned home aboard a South African airways flight, touching down at Robert Mugabe International Airport around 1600hours.

Accompanied by MDC-T vice president Thokozani Khupe, the body was welcomed by newly elected MDC-T leader Nelson Chamisa, senior party officials as well as information minister and ruling Zanu PF party spokesman Simon Khaya Moyo.

Tsvangirai's mother, Lydia Chibwe, and wife Elizabeth who returned to home from South Africa earlier in the day, were also at the airport.

The former premier's body was immediately whisked to One Commando Barracks in the capital in line with the government's decision to grant him a state assisted funeral.

Khaya Moyo urged Tsvangirai's family and party supporters to be strong.

"To all of you here, let me say let us be strong, let us gather strength, he was a man of purpose, strength and courage. Glory Be to God," he said.

Meanwhile, explaining the funeral arrangements, Chamisa said; "Yes, we have received the body of our President, our hero, our icon, our patriot, a great leader President Morgan Tsvangirai.

"As we speak, we expect the body to be taken to 1 Commando for purposes of overnight. The body will be taken to President's home and later to Methodist church for a small service on Sunday morning.

"After the church service, Tsvangirai's hearse will pass through Harvest House for a minute of silence, before being taken back home where it will lie in state.

"On Monday the body will be taken to Africa Freedom Square for a service and later will be taken to Buhera for burial on Tuesday afternoon."

