Tanzania: By-Elections - Mtulia Leads in Kinondoni Preliminary Results

Dar es Salaam — Preliminary results in the Kinondoni Constituency parliamentary by-election show the CCM candidate, Mr Maulid Mtulia has taken an early lead against Chadema's Salum Mwalimu.

Results displayed in various polling stations in the constituency show that there are signs Mr Mtulia will emerge victorious and lead the constituency in the remaining two years.

According to results released in 10 wards in the constituency, Mr Mtulia has led in many constituencies followed by his opponent Mr Mwalimu.