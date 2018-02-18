Uganda: Another Foreign National Found Dead in Hotel

Nwoya — Police in Nwoya District are investigating circumstances that led to the mysterious death of an American tourist in a safari Lodge next to Murchison falls National Park on Friday night.

Police discovered the body of Montie Guy Watson, 61, at Bwana Tembo Safari Camp Lodge on Saturday morning.

A senior police officer in Nwoya District who preferred anonymity since he is not authorized to speak to the press, said the deceased's body was found at about 10am when his colleague tried in vain to call him for breakfast.

He said the decease, a tourist from Texas booked a room at Bwana Tembo Safari Camp on February 13.

The source said the deceased arrived at the Safari Lodge in the company of five other colleagues for holidays and had interest in sport hunting.

He noted that three of his colleagues, all whites, left him with a black man as they headed to Kidepo National park.

"The deceased's black colleague today (Saturday morning) tried in vain to contact his friend for breakfast but he never responded. This compelled him to contact the management to unlock the door but when they entered, Watson was found dead," the police officer told Daily Monitor.

He noted that blood stains were later discovered in the bathroom.

"We are not sure of what happened exactly, his death is mysterious, his colleagues said the deceased was fine when they arrived in the country," he added.

The deceased's body was then taken to The Fourth Division Hospital morgue in Gulu town, and will be transported to Mulago National Referral Hospital morgue for postmortem.

"This is a foreign national, all details about his death will be handled at the national level, this is the only information I can give you," he told this reporter.

The Aswa Region Police Commander, Mr Osteen Wanyama, when contacted said he was still busy but promised to get back to this reporter.

Watson's mysterious death comes just two weeks after two Europeans were found dead in two different hotels in Kampala.

One identified as Tersvouri Toomajuha Petteri, 42, a Finland national, reportedly died at Pearl of Africa Hotel on February 5, and Alex Sebastian, 41, a Swede was found dead in his room at Sheraton Hotel on February 6.

Tourist body not found three years later

Police in Nwoya District along with Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) have since 2015 failed to discover the body of a Dutch tourist who went missing in Murchison falls National Park.

Ms Sofia Isabella Federika, a volunteer at Rubaga Hospital went missing in October 2015 from Paraa Students Education Centre near the bank of the River Nile

She was reported to have told friends that she was going for a short call but never returned.