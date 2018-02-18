Kenya: Manangoi, Nyairera Eclipsed in Commonwealth Games Trials

Nairobi — World champion Elijah Manangoi and Olympic bronze medallist Margaret Nyairera were eclipsed during the Gold Coast Commonwealth athletics trials held at the Moi International Sports Centre Kasarani on Saturday.

Manangoi and Nyairera were both placed second in the men's 1500m and women's 800m respectively but still managed to book tickets for the Club games.

Manangoi played second fiddle to perennial rival and training partner World silver medallist Timothy Cheruiyot.

Cheruiyot returned 3:34.01 ahead of Manangoi in 3:35.01 as World Under-20 gold medallist Kumari Taki clocked 3:35.05 to be placed third.

Manangoi said he was satisfied with that position blaming his loss to being affected by the sickness of his child.

"My child has been admitted in hospital with a fever and that affected my mental strength as I was affected psychologically," he said.

However, his younger brother, World under 18 1500m gold medalist George Meitemei Managoi was placed fourth in 3:35.08 to post his personal best time.

Nyairera, a Kenya Prisons wardress timed 1:59.01 behind London World championships finalist Emily Cherotich in 1:59.04.

The 2014 Nassau 4x800m relay gold medalist Ferguson Rotich failed to finish by retiring halfway through the race.

World under 18 silver medallist Edward Zakayo was too strong for senior runners by winning the men's 5000m in 13:28.02.

The 2010 World Junior 5000m champion David Bett finished third in 13:34.07 behind second placed Nicholas Kipkorir (13:32.07).

World Junior 3000m steeplechase record holder Celliphine Chepteek Chepsol did not disappoint by easily winning the water and jump race in 9:40.06.

Commonwealth Games javelin champion and world silver medallist Julius Yego won with a throw of 73.43m.

Africa champion Samuel Gathimba returned 1:19.04 to emerge victorious in the men's 20km walk.

The 2010 Delhi Commonwealth Games 20km women's walk race bronze medalist Grace Wanjiru won by timing 1:38.22.