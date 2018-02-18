16 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Seven in Ten Deaths Caused By Non Communicable Diseases - WHO

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Pexels

About seven in ten deaths annually are caused by Non Communicable Diseases, NCD, the World Health Organisation has said.

The international health agency in a press statement issued on Friday said more than 15 million people between the ages of 30 and 70 die from NCDs annually.

Examples of diseases in these category are: heart and lung diseases, cancer, and diabetes. The major contributing agents of these diseases are tobacco use, harmful use of alcohol, unhealthy diets, and physical inactivity.

According to the WHO, half of the premature deaths from NCDs occur in low and lower-middle income countries and more people are increasingly affected.

According to the Nigerian federal ministry health, more Nigerians are now living with NCD and urgent attention needs to be taken on how to reduce their prevalence, especially diabetes.

About 415 million people have diabetes and more than 14 million of them live in sub-Saharan Africa. By 2040, these figures are expected to double. According to the International Diabetes Foundation, as at 2015, there were more than1.56 million cases of diabetes in Nigeria.

To address the problem of NCDs, the WHO is announcing a new high level commission comprising of heads of states and ministers, leaders in health and development and entrepreneurs.

Many lives can be saved from NCDs through early diagnosis and improved access to quality and affordable treatment, as well as steps to reduce the main risk factors, said the agency.

To address the issue, the WHO has constituted an Independent Global Commission on NCDs co-chaired by the Uruguay President, Tabaré Vázquez; President Maithripala Sirisena of Sri Lanka; President Sauli Niinistö of Finland; Veronika Skvortsova, Minister of Healthcare of the Russian Federation; and Sania Nishtar, former federal minister of Pakistan.

The commission is expected to propose bold and innovative solutions to accelerate prevention and control of non-communicable diseases.

Mr. Vázquez said NCDs are the world's leading avoidable killers but the world is not doing enough to prevent and control them.

"We have to ask ourselves if we want to condemn future generations from dying too young, and living lives of ill health and lost opportunity. The answer clearly is 'no'. But, there is so much we can do to safeguard and care for people, from protecting everyone from tobacco, harmful use of alcohol, and unhealthy foods and sugary drinks, to giving people the health services they need to stop NCDs in their tracks," he said.

Nigeria

Real Reasons Senators, Reps Amended 2019 Election Sequence

Details have emerged on the reasons the National Assembly changed the sequence of elections ahead of the 2019 polls. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.