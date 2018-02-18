18 February 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Oliseh Tips Ndidi, Iwobi to Shine At Russia 2018

Photo: Premium Times
Alex Iwobi in new Super Eagles kit

Former Super Eagles captain and coach, Sunday Oliseh said Wilfred Ndidi and Alex Iwobi are two Nigerian players to watch out for at the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup tournament.

Oliseh who unceremoniously quit the Super Eagles coaching role introduced Ndidi and Iwobi to the national team.

"Iwobi has grown and Ndidi is playing great," the coach praised the players in a radio interview monitored by SCORENigeria

The former Juventus and Ajax Amsterdam star also said he expects the Super Eagles to fly high at Russia 2018. "We can do well at the World Cup," simply predicted Oliseh, who featured at the 1994 and 1998 World Cups.

