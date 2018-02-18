18 February 2018

This Day (Lagos)

Nigerian Clergy Hits Top 40 On Global Music Chart

By Laleye Dipo

Minna — A Nigerian Catholic Priest, Reverend Father Christian Achinivu, has been rated among world top 40 Best Singers and Songwriters.

The rating was contained in the latest ReverbNation Chart Ranking released on February 8. Reverbnation is home to over 4 million artists in the world and one of the Top music ranking places especially for independent artists.

Achinivu, who expressed joy and appreciation to God for the global recognition in a chat with newsmen on Saturday, said the achievement would spur him to produce more gospel songs and albums.

"You can do a lot of evangelism with music, people tend to imbibe more the words of God through music" he said.

According to him, "my first album placed me at number 3,900 out of millions of Singer/Songwriters on the Global Charts of Reverbnation. I am grateful to God, fans and friends. The new ranking which placed me at 36th Globally was announced on February 8th, 2018, after I joined the charts in January this year."

He added that the ranking kept increasing on daily basis despite beginning with less than 200 fans until he entered the first 100 in ranking.

Rev Achinivu restated his appeal to gospel singers to produce albums that would correct the ills of the society. "Our country needs s lot of works from people of God to re-orientate the minds of the people for better", he added.

