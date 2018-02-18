Zimbabwe: The Return of Mtm's Nutty O

Promising dancehall artist Nutty O is back at Military Touch Movement's (MTM) JP Studios after recuperating from an illness that left him bedridden for over a month, The Standard Style can reveal.

Born Carrington Simbarashe Chiwadzwa, the Bugatti singer has for the first time opened up on his agonising month-long experience in hospital as a result of a raptured appendix (appendicitis).

"I spent most of December in hospital because of appendicitis, but I am back in studio now making more good music," Nutty O confirmed this week.

On January 1, MTM boss Jah Prayzah took to his Instagram account wishing the petite musician a speedy recovery.

"Please get well soon my little brother. Our prayers are with you and your family. We need you back in the studio as soon as possible bro so we can make more hits to entertain our beloved fans, they miss you more," he posted then.

Nutty O, who had to go under the knife at a local hospital, said although it will be hard for him to put his painful experience into song, he learned a lot that has helped him grow as a person and musician.

"I learned a lot from being in that situation, although it is hard for me to translate that into lyrics because it was a depressing time for me, I will try," he said, adding that he hopes to achieve greater things this year.

"This year is going to be a do or die for me because I have always had targets and this year they have to come to fruition."

The musician who last year released a hot collaboration titled Do It Alone with Jamaican songstress Etana is set to release an EP (Extended Play or album with a few songs) by the end of next month.

"I have never given stuff as good as what I will release this year because I am trying to make a mark," he said. he has plans for more foreign collaborations.

The exceptionally talented 25-year-old started professionally recording music half a decade ago and has to date an impressive music catalogue, including some good collaboration projects.