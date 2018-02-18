Zimbabwe: Makandiwa's Accusers Seek to Avoid Court

A Harare couple that took United Family International Church leader Emmanuel Makandiwa to court for alleged loss of revenue following the sale of their house is now pushing for a negotiated settlement.

Blessing and Upenyu Mashangwa appeared before High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu on Thursday to answer to fraud charges by a Harare woman, Jemina Gumbo, who bought the house from them in 2012, but was not given her money.

The matter was deferred for two weeks to give the parties time to solve some technical issues while also pursuing an out-of-court settlement.

Gumbo's lawyer, Jacqueline Sande, confirmed the development.

"The trial did not proceed because there are some technical issues that the parties should address before trial commences," Sande said.

"We were given two weeks to attend to the technical issues. The parties may also settle the case out of court.

"The Mashangwas have made the proposal and if the parties do not reach an out-of-court settlement, the matter goes for trial."

The couple has been in the spotlight after taking Makandiwa to the High Court challenging his prophecies.

The Mashangwas claim they lost $200 000 after their house was attached and sold for $500 000 when they failed to service a debt despite Makandiwa's "prophecy" that the auction would be cancelled.

Gumbo claims the couple had sold the same house to her in 2012 for $800 000.