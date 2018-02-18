18 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Police Foil Major Terror Attack, Arrest Two Al-Shabaab Agents

Photo: Tonny Omondi/Daily Nation
(file photo).
By Fred Mukinda

Police have foiled a major terrorist attack after fighting off gunmen, killing one and arresting two others after which they found a cache of arms including 36 grenades and five automatic rifles.

The officers also detained the terrorists' car which was rigged up with explosives.

Initial investigations showed the car was headed to Nairobi where the terrorists planned to use it as a vehicle borne improvised explosive device (VBIED), simply a bomb on wheels.

Further investigations showed the car was assembled by Al-Shabaab experts in El-Adde, Somalia.

Following the Thursday evening gunfight in Merti, Isiolo County, a major police operation is underway in the city with the aim of arresting the terrorists' accomplices.

