Nigerian Comedienne "Emmanuella" Lands Disney Role

By Njideka Agbo

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, popularly known as Emmanuella is set to feature in a Disney Hollywood film.

The seven-year-old took to Instagram to make this announcement.

Thanks @disneystudios God bless everyone whose support has added to bringing us here. I never dreamed of being here so soon. I miss Success. I love you all.

A post shared by Emanuella (@officialemanuella) on Feb 17, 2018 at 2:19am PST

In 2016, she was awarded the best new comedienne and princess of comedy at the Afro-Australia Music and Movie Awards in Australia. She is also the first African to have one million subscribers on her Youtube comedy channel.

