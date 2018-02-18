Nigerian Comedienne "Emmanuella" Lands Disney Role

Popular Nigerian comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, popularly known as Emmanuella is set to feature in a Disney Hollywood film.

The seven-year-old took to Instagram to make this announcement.

Thanks @disneystudios God bless everyone whose support has added to bringing us here. I never dreamed of being here so soon. I miss Success. I love you all.

In 2016, she was awarded the best new comedienne and princess of comedy at the Afro-Australia Music and Movie Awards in Australia. She is also the first African to have one million subscribers on her Youtube comedy channel.