18 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Police Ministry 'Discouraging People' From Offering Rewards for Gupta Arrests

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Wikipedia
Ajay Gupta

The Ministry of Police, headed by Fikile Mbalula, on Sunday discouraged people from offering rewards for the arrest of Ajay Gupta.

Police ministry spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga said: "We are discouraging people to offer rewards."

He said the police did not want independent reward offers to be made as "it might endanger the suspect, the lookalike and general public".

Ajay Gupta, who is considered a fugitive, is wanted for charges relating to allegations of fraud and corruption over the Estina Farm Community Project in Vrede, in the Free State.

Forensic consultant Paul O'Sullivan's organisation, Forensics for Justice, on Thursday said it was offering a R100 000 reward "for any person that gives information that leads to the arrest of Ajay Gupta within the next 48 hours", as well as additional rewards for the arrest of Ajay's brothers Atul and Rajesh, also known as Tony, as well as Duduzane Zuma, and a bonus reward for the capture of all four.

Following this, CEO of the Sygnia Group Magda Wierzycka said in a series of tweets that she would match the various rewards offered by O'Sullivan, taking the total reward up to R1m. She later offered extra rewards.

Over the weekend, Mbalula directed police to ensure that none of those among the wanted managed to smuggle themselves across borders.

"He can run but he cannot hide," Mbalula said.

Source: News24

More on This

Ajay Gupta Can Run, but Cannot Hide - Police Minister

Part of the controversial Gupta family and now fugitive, Ajay Gupta can run, but cannot hide, said Police Minister… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.