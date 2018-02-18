Kenyan Police Foil Al Shabaab Attack On Nairobi

Police have foiled a major terror attack by extremist group Al Shabaab targeting Nairobi.

Acting on intelligence reports, police on patrol intercepted a team of heavily armed terrorists and engaged them in a shoot-out that left one dead and two others arrested.

Police recovered a cache of arms including 36 grenades, 18 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) and 5 rifles that were destined for Nairobi.

It is not clear where the terrorists were planning to attack with security agencies on high alert.

Two others escaped and are still at large with a manhunt underway to arrest them.

Reports indicate that the vehicle was assembled by Al Shabaab in El Ade to be used as a Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) with the catastrophic results.

Following the Thursday evening incident, security operations have intensified in Isiolo and other areas bordering Somalia as police seek to flush out ad arrest Al Shabaab operatives and sympathizers.

A report seen by Nation indicated that police officers "spotted a Mitsubishi sports car registration KBD200D hidden in a thicket. The team alighted from their vehicle and approached it. One of the occupants came out while shooting at the officers."

Media reports indicate that the suspects in police custody are Kenyans, going by the national IDs found in their possession.

The two suspect in police custody were identified as Abdimajit Hassan Adan(24) and Mohamed Nane (23).

The suspects were also found in possession of one other ID belonging to Jirma Huka Galgalo.