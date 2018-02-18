18 February 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia Trying to Repatriate 30 More Citizens Stranded in Libya

The Somali government is working to return to their homeland a large number of Somali migrants who are in Libya.

Mahdi Mohamed Guled, the deputy Prime Minister of Somalia's Federal government said they will evacuate 30 Somali nationals in Libya who are willing to return back to Somalia.

Guled added that the government will do its best to repatriate Somalis in Libya, some stranded for years and dispatched a team to Tripoli to work on the repatriation plan.

On Saturday, 11 Somali nationals, including women and children were repatriated to Mogadishu from Libya.

Somalia's Deputy Prime Minister Mahdi Mohamed Guled, MPs, and Ministers have welcomed the returning migrants at Aden Abdulle International airport in Mogadishu.

They told stories of abuse, fear, and horror they had experienced in Libya.

