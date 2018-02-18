Kenya: Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards Jet Out for CAF Assignments

Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards fly out of the country Monday morning for their respective return matches in the African Champions League and Confederation Cup.

Gor's team of 20 players will make the 3,000-kilometre trip to the coastal town of Malabo in Equatorial Guinea beginning 11am on Monday via Addis Ababa.

Ingwe's 29-man travelling party on the other hand will leave at 10am for the three-hour trip to Antanarivo, Madagascar, before taking a local flight to Majunga for the match.

Having drawn 1-1 with Fosa Juniors in their Confederation Cup home match two weekends ago, Ingwe will be out to progress to the the next round on Wednesday.

K'Ogalo have a much easier job against Leonnes Vegeterianos in their Champions League return match on Wednesday, as they carry a 2-0 advantage with them.

"I am confident that we shall prevail. It was just unfortunate that we conceded a goal at home but now we know their weaknesses and I know that we will perform better this time round," Ingwe secretary general Oscar Igaida said.