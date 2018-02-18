18 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: 2018 UTME - JAMB Fixes Date for Mock Examination

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Sunday said the much anticipated conduct of the 2018 Mock Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) would now hold on February 26.

The board's Head, Media and Information, Fabian Benjamin, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to him, a total of 245,753 of the 1,652,795 candidates that registered for this year's UTME are expected to write the test.

"We are happy to announce to the public that the board has concluded arrangement for the conduct of the mock UTME, slated for Monday, February 26.

"This is irrespective of the ongoing strike embarked upon by members of the non-academic unions of federal universities nationwide.

"Candidates will soon be informed on when to print notifications for the examination and in addition, notifications will be sent through e-mails and text messages on the schedules of their examination," Dr. Benjamin said.

He explained that the examination was expected to be hitch free because the board had successfully reduced incidences of malfunctioning of computers by electronically integrating the systems to see their functionality and effectiveness through link tests.

"What this means is that, at the end if the exercise, whatever system that is not seen will not be used for the mock examination.

"The 2018 exercise sold a total of 1, 966,918 candidate generating profiles.

"In previous examinations this number of candidates would have paid for the forms but through our efficient and effective system of ensuring that candidates do not waste resources, we decided to introduce the profile generating regime.

"By this method, candidates will first have to generate personal profiles before proceeding to obtain pins, in between which they are open to deciding whether to go ahead to pay for the registration documents or otherwise," Mr. Benjamin explained.

The main UTME is expected to hold nationwide from March.

