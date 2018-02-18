18 February 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Court Nullifies Jubilee's List of Nominees to Nairobi County Assembly

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — A Magistrate's Court has nullified the list of nominated Jubilee Members of the County Assembly in Nairobi following an application by Bishop John Nduati.

In the orders, the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) had been directed to include Nduati's name in the new list of nominees.

The clergyman had dismissed the list, saying deserving party members were left out and alleged that the selection process had been hijacked.

He further stated that the list was made up of people who were not active members of the Jubilee party.

