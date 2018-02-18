Kenya: UK Warns Its Citizens to Avoid Nairobi Streets

Photo: United Kingdom Government

Flag of the United Kingdom.

The United Kingdom has warned its citizens from walking on Nairobi and Mombasa streets citing the increased cases of muggings.

In a statement on Friday, Britain urged its citizens living in Kenyan and those traveling intending to travel to the country to avoid the capital's streets.

Kenya's capital had in the recent past seen an increase in cases of muggings and other criminal-related incidents in the central business district, it said.

"Bag snatching is common in transport hubs like bus stations, railway stations and airports," read the statement.

"Foreigners are not generally targeted, but incidents of violent crime have resulted in the death of several British nationals in recent years."

"Mugging, kidnapping, car-jacking and armed robbery occur regularly, particularly in Nairobi, Mombasa and other large cities."

POLITICAL UNREST

The UK categorised Kenya as one of the countries with high risk of political unrest, due to differences between government and the opposition, over last year's bitterly contested presidential election.

In January, Nairobi governor Mike Sonko formed an anti-mugging squad to get rid of criminals who mostly targeted people leaving banks, mobile money shops and the general public.

Governor Sonko alleged that politicians were behind the gangs carrying out the criminals activities.

"My office has today formed an anti-mugging squad which will work closely with Kenya Police. We've also received intelligence that some politicians and business people are funding youths to terrorize people. We are on lookout and several arrests will be made forthwith," Sonko said in a tweet.