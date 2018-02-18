Kenya: KOT Have Fun After DP Ruto's Post On 'Intergity'

Kenyans on Twitter have trolled Deputy President William Ruto following his observation of a wrong spelling of a word integrity emblazoned on a University of Eldoret bus.

The bus, which others argued belongs to University of Eldoret sacco, has the motto written as: "Service with intergrity."

The spelling of integrity was wrong.

Was driving behind this bus belonging to Eldoret university in my hometown. Either the spelling of integrity has changed or my vocabulary is limited! pic.twitter.com/b3KPxqQDVC

A section of his Twitter followers taunted him for commenting on what they considered to a 'nonissue', while others said the DP should be the last to speak on matters integrity.

One John Njora was blocked by the DP for simply questioning him about his integrity.

He wrote; " Maybe it wanted to remind you how integrity is hard to acquire."

After being blocked he replied; "So you are not allowed to be questioned? You are civil servant don't block people."

Politicians, especially from the opposition coalition Nasa, campaigned against Jubilee citing corruption in the Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto administration.

Largely, they pointed fingers at the DP amid allegations touching on land deals, how he acquired his vast estates and graft.

The DP has over time denied any wrongdoing on the issues raised against him, dismissing those perpetrating the same as just being envious of his fast rising political star.

Here are what Kenyans wrote.

This is a non issue Your Excellency!

Can you comment on the fuel cost used to propel the Bus!

Most of you are missing out on the point,

Its the spelling of "integrity" that's in question not the ownership of the bus!

Its written "intergity" instead of "integrity"

Ata wewe husema 'My Fren' badala ya my friend. It's LD affairs

Was also driving (my footsubishi) past this gate belonging to Nakuru County Govt. governor's office in my County of hustle. Either the spelling of the word strictly has changed or my vocabulary is limited too. #DPRutoChallenge pic.twitter.com/wnRVNRSo9k

Nothing wrong with your vocabulary. They only think and write in ki-kalenjin. That's how ten weeks became tenwek.

Imagine if u were to call casually "Hallo! This is William. Am calling to inform u the word integrity is misspelled". Can u imagine what response u would receive? 😂

