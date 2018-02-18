Kenya: Telkom Gives Out 50 Cars to Celebrate Hitting 4 Million Subscribers Mark

Telkom Kenya last week launched a promotion to reward 50 subscribers with a Toyota Belta each as part of activities to mark the telco's achievement of hitting four million subscribers.

Speaking at the launch of the Form ni 50 promotion, chief marketing officer Levi Nyakundi said they had increased a record surge after relaunching the brand.

"Since June last year, when we launched our new brand, we have recorded a surge in subscriber numbers. Our goal remains to continually grow these numbers and drive usage by consistently delivering real value to our subscribers, as well as through sustained investment in infrastructure to deliver the best network quality."

NETWORK MODERNISATION

He added that 2017 saw them invest Sh5 billion towards network modernisation leading to the launch of our 4G network that is currently available in 32 towns across the country.

Telkom has also doubled its capacity and coverage on its 3G Network improving our customer experience.

"We also revamped our Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and are also continually working on increasing our retail outlets in order to provide great customer experience," he added.

Telkom is now gearing for the second phase of investment with regard to network modernisation and expansion.

The latest Communication Authority statistics on mobile subscriptions for the first quarter of the year 2017/ 2018, saw Telkom post the highest growth in the industry, to stand at 3.4 million subscribers.

This figure is poised to hit the 4 million mark within Q1, 2018.

CUSTOMER CENTRIC

According to Mr Nyakundi, the telco is implementing a 360-degree customer-centric strategic approach to its operations, aimed at sustaining a superior customer experience on the network.

"We remain committed to delivering best possible value to our customers and it is consumer engagement campaigns such as these and others that will deliver on our value proposition for the long term," he said.

Every weekday, over the next 10 weeks, a Telkom subscriber will drive away with a Toyota Belta.

Form ni 50 promotion is open to all Telkom Prepaid Mobile subscribers. For a chance to win, subscribers need to top up with at least KSh20 to gain a single entry into the daily draws.

Subscribers are able to buy airtime via scratch cards and various online top-up options.