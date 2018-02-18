Kenya: Chinese Embassy Denies Racism in 'Blackface' Skit

The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi on Sunday fought back claims of racism in a skit aired on Thursday by China's national broadcaster.
The embassy said any perception of ill-will was from people who are not happy with Beijing's cooperation with Africa.
PLAY
Mr Zhang Gang, a spokesman of the embassy, told the Nation that the reports of malice were "ill-intended, totally distorting and smearing".
He said the show was vetted by government officials before airing.
In Mr Gang's view, Western media started the reports on racism.