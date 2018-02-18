18 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Chinese Embassy Denies Racism in 'Blackface' Skit

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: VOA
Chinese actor Lou Naiming performs a skit on a Lunar New Year gala in Beijing,
By Elvis Ondieki

The Chinese Embassy in Nairobi on Sunday fought back claims of racism in a skit aired on Thursday by China's national broadcaster.

The embassy said any perception of ill-will was from people who are not happy with Beijing's cooperation with Africa.

PLAY

Mr Zhang Gang, a spokesman of the embassy, told the Nation that the reports of malice were "ill-intended, totally distorting and smearing".

He said the show was vetted by government officials before airing.

In Mr Gang's view, Western media started the reports on racism.

More on This

China 'Blackface' Skit Raises Racism Storm

Kenyan officials and the Chinese embassy remained tight-lipped on Saturday as a racism controversy brewed over a skit… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.