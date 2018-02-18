Nigeria: Ex-Minister, '100,000 Supporters' Decamp to APC

A former Minister of Sports and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Samaila Sambawa, and his supporters have decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr. Sambawa,who served as a Minister of Internal Affairs, Foreign, Sports and Youths Development under the PDP administration formally dumped his party and joined APC on Sunday at the Halidu Stadium,Birnin-Kebbi.

Addressing his supporters, Mr. Sambawa said he decided to join the ruling party due to the quality of leadership being offered by President Muhammad Buhari and Governor Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi.

"You will all agree with me that relative peace, security of lives and property being witnessed across the country resulted from concerted efforts, determination and personal commitment of Mr. President.

"We also bear witness to the tremendous agricultural revival programme carried out by the Federal Government under the famous Anchor Borrowers programme that has gone a long way in redirecting the diversification policy of the government towards mass rice production to enable us attain food sufficiency, economic growth and sustainable empowerment of our people."

He added that he and his supporters were proud of the leadership style of Governor Bagudu.

"Another interesting dimension provided to the quest for good governance drive in Kebbi State is translated in the ability of the state government to facilitate 24-hour electricity supply across the state, massive investment in education, rural development, health care delivery and youth empowerment."

He added that he also decided to join the ruling party to contribute meaningfully to the general wellbeing and prosperity of the people of the state.

"Let me also affirm that from today myself and teeming number of supporters friends and well wishers from all the 21 LGAs of the state have formally declared for the APC.

"Therefore, I am calling for smooth and harmonious coexistence among all ranks of the party to enable us contribute meaningfully to the promotion of democracy and good governance in the state," he said.

The state's APC Chairman, Attahiru Maccido, while welcoming the new members, said Mr. Sambawa defected with over 100,000 supporters and assured them of equal treatment with older party members.

"You will be treated equally and our doors are open to members of other political parties."

The governor, who welcomed the ex-minister and his supporters, described the defection as ta welcome development.

He urged members of the opposition parties in the state to join the APC.

(NAN)