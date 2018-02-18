18 February 2018

Nigeria: Saraki Invites Seven-Year Old Comedienne, Emmanuella, Senate

Photo: Emanuella/Instagram
Emanuella took to Instagram to make this announcement.
By Queenesther Iroanusi

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Bukola Saraki, has invited popular Nigerian comedienne, Emmanuella Samuel, to the upper legislative chamber, describing her story as an inspiration.

Mr. Saraki made the invitation in posts on his official Twitter and Facebook accounts on Sunday, asking the seven-year to come to the Senate to discuss how to develop young talents in the Nigerian creative industry.

His invitation is sequel to an announcement Miss Samuel made that she was set to feature in a Disney Hollywood film.

Miss Samuel had written, "Thanks @disneystudios God bless everyone whose support has added to bringing us here. I never dreamed of being here so soon. I miss Success. I love you all," on her official Instagram page.

"Congratulations Emmanuella! Make sure you make them laugh over there.

"Your story is an inspiration. Come by the Nigerian Senate sometime, let's discuss how we can develop the potential of our young talents in the creative industry," Mr. Saraki said.

