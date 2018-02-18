18 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Man Arrested After Drug Bust Worth Over R100k At OR Tambo Airport

Tagged:

Related Topics

A passenger was arrested at the OR Tambo International Airport for being in possession of heroin, the police said on Sunday.

"The security officer was conducting routine body searches of passengers.

"While searching this particular passenger, the officer felt an unusual hardness on the passenger's thighs," police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Katlego Mogale said about the incident, which took place on Wednesday.

"The passenger was moved to the searching area, where... the two hard objects were discovered to be white and rock-like, wrapped with Sellotape."

Once unwrapped, it was discovered that the substance was heroin with a street value of R112 000.

The man, who is from the Seychelles, was about to board a flight to Mahé Island in his country when he was arrested.

He is due in court soon on charges of possession of illegal drugs.

Source: News24

South Africa

Police Ministry 'Discouraging People' From Offering Rewards for Gupta Arrests

The Ministry of Police, headed by Fikile Mbalula, on Sunday discouraged people from offering rewards for the arrest of… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.