18 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kano Electoral Body Welcomes Probe of Alleged Underage Voting in Council Polls

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Muhammad Ahmad

The Kano State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) says it welcomes the decision by the Independent National Electoral Commission to probe alleged underage voting in the recent local government elections in the state.

INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, at a workshop last week in Lagos, said the commission was aware of video footages that went viral on the social media indicating voters who were obviously children participating in the local council elections conducted penultimate Saturday in the state.

Reacting to Mr. Yakubu's remarks, the Chairman of the state electoral body, Garba Sheka, told journalists on Sunday that the decision was welcomed by KANSIEC.

"While we hail the INEC's decision to investigate the allegation, we want to restate our stand that the election, which was supervised by independent monitors (Civil Society Organisations) is adjudged the most peaceful in the history of Kano State."

Mr. Sheka, a professor, added: "As the only statutory body that registers voters and keeps the database of certified Nigerian electorate, we would like to express our willingness to accord full cooperation to the team of investigators to ascertain the veracity of the allegation made in respect of underage voting during the conduct of the election.

"We are also confident that the outcome of the investigation will vindicate us and strengthen the confidence of the public in KANSIEC to conduct free and fair local government election."

Nigeria

Real Reasons Senators, Reps Amended 2019 Election Sequence

Details have emerged on the reasons the National Assembly changed the sequence of elections ahead of the 2019 polls. Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.