18 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria/Cameroon: Cameroon Beat Nigeria to World Cup Ticket

Photo: Premium Times
The Flamingos
By Tunde Eludini

The hope of Nigeria's U17 Women's team, the Flamingos qualifying for the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup in Uruguay has been dashed.

The Nigerian girls were beaten to the ticket on Sunday by their Cameroonian counterparts.

Having played a 2-2 draw in their first leg clash against Cameroon, it was always going to a be tough task for the Flamingos.

Though the Flamingos tried hard by forcing the Cameroon Ladies to a 1-1 draw in Sunday's second leg tie, it was not enough for them to get the World Cup ticket as they were edged out on the away goals' rule.

Before, Sunday's outcome, Nigeria had qualified for all past editions the FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

The Flamingos were part of the inaugural party in New Zealand in 2008 and also featured at 2010 (Trinidad and Tobago), 2012 (Azerbaijan), 2014 (Costa Rica) and 2016 (Jordan) editions.

Coach Bala Nikyu coached the team at the two last editions of the FIFA World Cup.

The 2018 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup will be held in Uruguay from November 13 to December 1.

