18 February 2018

Africa Magic (Johannesburg)

Nigeria: BBNaija - The Live Show Lights it Up

Photo: BBNaija
Prito (Princess and Bitto)

Big Brother Naija never disappoints when it comes to a Live Show and tonight was no different. From superstar performances, Evictions and all the usual glitz and glam, tonight was a night to remember.

Just to really kick things off in style, Oritsefemi slayed the stage, performing the Double Wahala theme song with traditional dancers in tow, it was sheer viewing pleasure.

Ebuka, who was dressed to the nines as usual then addressed the fact that the entire House was up for Eviction (Excluding LeoLex who were saved by HoH). It was bitter sweet running through Khloe's reign as this week's HoH seeing as though she is now disqualified along with partner K.Brule.

Next up was the infamous Double Strike that took place on Thursday for Lolu and Cee-C, Ebuka chatted to a few of the Housemates about the dramatic week that took place in the House. Angel told Ebuka that he sees Ahneeka as his "rock" in the House.

The week that was made for a myriad of love, hate, secrets, strategies and birthdays to boot. There was no shortage of entertainment from our 20 Housemates as they went through all the motions.

The first pair to leave the House was the ever vibrant Prito. It was a tense moment as Ebuka first saved Rihneeka and Mina, he then delivered the news that shook everyone to their core. Everyone bid them a beautiful farewell and they exited the House with grace.

After running through the rather puzzling Arena games, Ebuka moves on to the second Eviction. BamTeddy and Loto were named as safe as we were left on the edge of our seats and taken through the week's Task of being "tied together".

