Nigeria: Suspected Thief Caught Stealing Onboard Abuja - Lagos Flight

Lagos — The Murtala Muhammed Airport command of the Nigeria Police has confirmed the arrest of one Kunle Oni, a suspected thief arrested on an Abuja - Lagos bound flight on Saturday.

Oni was caught stealing aboard Air Peace flight P47139 from Abuja to Lagos by other passengers.

Several bundles of naira notes stolen from fellow passengers bags were found in his bag by the Airport Aviation Security officials who questioned him on arrival in Lagos.

According to the Identity card he used in boarding, he was said to be a staff of one HB Company.

When asked how long he is been stealing on board, he responded by saying, "this year".

He however opened a school bag containing bundles of N1000 note he allegedly stole from other passengers.

Apart from the HB staff Identity card believed to be fake, other ID cards were also found in his possession.