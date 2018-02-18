18 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: #BBNaija - Khloe, K.Brule Disqualified

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: BBNaija
K-Brule and Khloe.
By Jayne Augoye

Team KSquare: Khloe and K-Brule, have been disqualified from the ongoing Big Brother Naija house.

Their disqualification stems from their behavior on Saturday night as they were both issued a strike each, including the strike from a couple of weeks ago making it a total of three strikes.

Khloe was issued a strike for verbally abusing her partner, while K-Brule was issued a strike for attempting to assault housemates.

It is however not clear who and how the housemate provoked, although after Saturday night party, Khloe insulted K-brule family.

Khloe had said 'K-Brule's mum is a wh*re and his dad a bast**d.'

They have now left the Big Brother Naija house.

K-Brule initially earned the pair a strike when he jumped from the 1st floor and sprained his arm.

This was after he walked in on Anto kissing Lolu.

There were several theories. While some viewers think he jumped out of heartbreak, others think he was simply drunk.

However, his fellow housemates, Bitto and Khloe said, "he has always been depressed, and had tried taking his life twice."

More on This

BBNaija - K_Squared Disqualified

The Housemates seem to have a problem following Biggie's rules and this evening it all came to a head when he issued… Read more »

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2018 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.