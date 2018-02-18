Nigeria: #BBNaija - Khloe, K.Brule Disqualified

Team KSquare: Khloe and K-Brule, have been disqualified from the ongoing Big Brother Naija house.

Their disqualification stems from their behavior on Saturday night as they were both issued a strike each, including the strike from a couple of weeks ago making it a total of three strikes.

Khloe was issued a strike for verbally abusing her partner, while K-Brule was issued a strike for attempting to assault housemates.

It is however not clear who and how the housemate provoked, although after Saturday night party, Khloe insulted K-brule family.

Khloe had said 'K-Brule's mum is a wh*re and his dad a bast**d.'

They have now left the Big Brother Naija house.

K-Brule initially earned the pair a strike when he jumped from the 1st floor and sprained his arm.

This was after he walked in on Anto kissing Lolu.

There were several theories. While some viewers think he jumped out of heartbreak, others think he was simply drunk.

However, his fellow housemates, Bitto and Khloe said, "he has always been depressed, and had tried taking his life twice."