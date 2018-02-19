Rwanda: Huge Turnout at 'Black Panther' Premiere in Kigali

Photo: Black Panther

Lupita and Danai in Black Panther.

Century Cinema Kigali was alive with excitement as hundreds streamed in for the world premiere of superhero film Black Panther.

The highly anticipated movie that generated a buzz for weeks premiered in Kigali like the rest of the world.

The premiere attracted a number of local celebrities including Radio and Television personalities, DJs, musicians, models and comedians among others.

Since the premiere's announcement about a week ago, early bird tickets were on high demand and were sold out by Thursday, according to the cinema's management.

Most adhered to the dress code of all-black or African attire in a celebration of the movie's story line.

"Unlike the previous premieres, we've not had a bigger one in Rwanda than 'Black Panther's'. I guess the organizers had a partnership with Century Cinema to organize a premiere like this," said Georgie Ndirangu, a TV personality who attended the premiere.

The first premiere was screened at 6.30 pm with the 333-seater hall fully packed, while the 9pm session saw about 450 movie goers turn up.

"Today's premiere was special, the turn up was crazy. I know a lot of people who were disappointed earlier because tickets were sold out by the time they got here. The hype around Black Panther is global, a lot of people are talking about it hence the tickets demand," Ndirangu added.

Diana Mukobwa a self-proclaimed movie addict, who was at the premiere said "It was a marvel, and I was impressed by a black 'superhero' in the movie. I really enjoyed the premiere and I can't wait to see more premieres in our capital."

The movie is built around a fictional African country, Wakanda and is home to Black Panther, (played by Chadwick Boseman), a superhero who goes out to protect his country from his enemy Erik "Killmonger" Stevens (played by Michael B. Jordan).

After the premiere, movie goers were hosted to an after party at the same venue with music by DJ Makeda and DJ Toxxyk.