Rwanda/Seychelles: APR Eye Repeat of 1st Leg Feat in Seychelles

APR FC players are confident that they will stage a repeat of their first leg feat against Anse Réunion in Seychelles when the two sides meet in the return leg of the CAF Confederation Cup preliminary round on Tuesday at Stade Linite , Victoria.

APR traveled to Seychelles on Sunday morning.

In the first leg in Kigali, APR beat Anse Réunion 4-0 in front of their fans. Midfielder, Djihad Bizimana, 21, netted in the 12th, 70th and 90th minutes while Isaa Bigirimana scored the other goal in the 78th minute, as the military side ensured a bright start to their continental campaign.

"We are aware of the task that awaits us against Anse Réunion, it is a half done job but we are well prepared. We will do everything possible to win the game. I am convinced this team has the potential to win," Coach Jimmy Mulisa said.

APR need to make sure that they don't lose by over 4 goals in the second leg in order to eliminate Anse Réunion in Seychelles.

Kenyans Anthony Ogwayo, Oliver Odhiambo and Stephen Yiembe will officiate the game.

Should APR progress from this round, they will face Djoliba of Mali who qualified for the next stage without kicking a ball after Liberia's Elwa United pulled out of the tournament at the last minute due to financial problems.

Since they made their debut in Africa's biggest club competition in 1997, APR have never reached the group stages.

APR squad: Kimenyi Yves, Emery Mvuyekure, Fitina Ombolenga, Emmanuel Imanishimwe, Denis Rukundo, Herve Rugwiro, Prince Buregeya, Shaffy Ngaboyisonga, Jean Baptiste 'Migi' Mugiraneza, Amran Nshimiyimana, Martin Fabrice Twagizimana, Blaise Itangishaka, Djihadi Bizimana, Issa Bigirimana, Maxime Sekamana, Lague Byiringiro, Muhadjiri Hakizimana, Innocent Nshuti and Jean Claude Iranzi

Staff: head coach Jimmy Mulisa, fitness/ assistant coach Didier Bizimana, goalkeeper coach Ibrahim Mugisha and head of delegation Adolphe Camarade Kalisa.

Tuesday

Anse Réunion vs APR FC (Stade Linite Victoria, 17:30)

