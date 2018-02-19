19 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Substandard Materials Caused Muhanga Church Collapse - Police

Preliminary findings into what caused the collapse of a catholic church that was under construction in Muhanga District have pointed at use of substandard construction materials that couldn't hold the structure's heavy pillars, Police said.

The structure collapsed on February 16, claiming lives of two people and injuring 14 others.

"We immediately opened investigations into what caused the incident and so far we found out that the iron bars used were smaller in size than what was required," the Southern Region Police spokesperson, Chief Inspector of Police Emmanuel Kayigi said.

He added that the amount of cement used was also less than what was required to hold the pillars.

"Investigations are still underway to put all facts together and to bring to book all those responsible for the substandard construction," Kayigi added.

Meanwhile, ten of the injured who were rushed to Kabgayi Hospital are still receiving medical care while the other four that sustained minor injuries were taken to Gisovu Health Center.

