Rwanda: Areruya Eyes Victory as African Champs Climax

Team Rwanda cyclists, led by Africa's top ranked rider Joseph Areruya, will be on spot as the 13th African Continental Road Championship comes to a close in Kigali with the event's main race, the U23 & elite men's road race.

The 168km elite men's road race, a total of 14 laps around Amahoro stadium - Kimironko - Kibagabaga - Nyarutarama - Gishushu and Amahoro stadium, will be contested by 120 riders from 20 African countries.

Team Rwanda Cycling, will field eight riders namely; Tour du Rwanda 2015 champion Jean Bosco Nsengimana, reigning national champion Patrick Byukusenge, 2016 silver medalist in African Championships Jean Claude Uwizeye, two-time Tour du Rwanda winner Valens Ndayisenga, South Africa based Adrien Niyonshuti, Africa's top ranked rider Areruya, and youngsters Samuel Mugisha and Didier Munyaneza.

In an interview with Sunday Sport, Team Rwanda head coach Sterling Magnell said, "We have assembled the best team ever in African championships, the riders are all fit and mentally ready for the race. The track of recent impressive performances is also an added motivation factor. The target is to keep the 'African champion' crown at home."

While everyone is anxious and curious to see if Areruya and teammates will replicate their recent form in international competitions to keep the crown at home, Sterling Magnell's men will face stiff challenge from top Eritrean riders, led by Mekseb Debesay. Algerians, Moroccans, South Africans, Namibians, and Ethiopians are other major contenders to reckon.

On Saturday, Eritreans riders put up another powerful performance to win three gold medals in elite women's road race, junior men's road race and junior women's road race respectively.

An all-Eritrea podium finish in junior men's category was the highlight of the day. Youngster Biniam Hailu clinched gold in a two-man sprint finish with Biniam Hailu while Hager Mesfin, finished third to win bronze.

In the junior women's road race, 17-year old Desiet Kidane of Eritrea bagged gold to make it two gold medals after winning Individual Time Trial (ITT) on Thursday. Ethiopian duo of Tsadkan Kasahun and Zayid Hailu finished second and third respectively.

Violette Irakoze Neza was Rwanda's best rider, clocking 1 hour, 39 minutes and 1 second to finish in fourth position in the junior female category. Compatriots Valentine Nzayisenga and Samantha Mushimiyimana finished fifth and sixth respectively while Jeanette Manishimwe came in 10th place out of 15 riders on the start-list.

In the boys' category, Bernabe Gahemba was Rwanda's best, finishing in the ninth spot after using 2 hours and 41 seconds to cover the 72 kilometers of the race.

Today

Elite men's road race (168km) - 9:00am-1:15pm

Saturday

Elite women, top three

1. Bisrat Ghebremeskel (Eritrea) - 2:46:31

2. Tsega Beyene (Ethiopia) - 2:46:38

3. Mosana Debesay (Eritrea) - 2:46:38

U23 women, top three

1. Tesfoam Eyeru Gebru (Ethiopia) - 2:46:38

2. Tigisti Gebrehiwet (Eritrea) - 2:46:38

3. Selam Amha (Ethiopia) - 2:46:46

Junior men, top three

1. Biniam Hailu (Eritrea) - 1:56:43

2. Tomas Yosief (Eritrea) - 1:56:43

3. Hager Mesfin (Eritrea) - 1:59:42

Junior women, top three

1. Desiet Kidane (Eritrea) - 1:32:26

2. Tsadkan Kasahun (Ethiopia) - 1:36:05

3. Zayid Hailu (Ethiopia) - 1:36:05