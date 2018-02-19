18 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: A Blend of Youth and Experience as AK Names Team

By Ayumba Ayodi

It was a blend of youth and experience as Athletics Kenya picked the team for Gold Coast Commonwealth Games on Saturday at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani.

The trials presented an excellent staged for some of the country's fast-rising youngsters to make their statement as some seasoned and hotly favoured runners dropped by the way side.

Even with some key athletes skipping the trials for various reasons, Kenya still picked a strong team that is capable of topping the athletics medal standing for the third consecutive time at the "Club" Games.

However, AK will have to explore ways of making their championships attractive through good marketing and planning so as to attract crowds and sponsorship.

Olympic and World 3,000m steeplechase champion Conseslus Kipruto and World 5,000m champion Hellen Obiri made it to the team through wild cards, giving Kenya high hopes of scooping gold at Gold Coast in these races.

Kipruto will team up with Africa 3,000m steeplechase bronze medallist Abraham Kibiwott and World Junior 3,000m steeplechase champion Amos Kirui as they seek to uphold Kenya's stranglehold in the steeplechase event.

