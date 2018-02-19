18 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya Open Qualifiers Shift to Royal Nairobi

By Larry Ngala

Action in the six-event Kenya Open qualifying golf series shifts to the par 72 Royal Nairobi Golf Club course Monday morning for the fourth leg.

Teeing off for the first round of the Royal leg gets under way with a field of 34 players including two amateurs Victor Joseph of Dar es Salaam Gymkhana Club in Tanzania and Royal's Dennis Saikwa.

The entry does not however include the winner of the third leg at Muthaiga, Greg Snow as well as Windsor's Riz Charania, and Simon Ngige of Thika Sports Club among others.

This is because these events have not attracted sponsorship hence some of the players, particularly those exempted to play, do not see the need to participate though they need practise to sharpen up for the Open at Muthaiga from March 22 to 25.

INDIZA MAN TO BEAT

Leading the challenge at Royal will be the long hitting Dismas Indiza who finished second at Muthaiga.

