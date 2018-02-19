Kenya: RwandAir Taps MKU For Human Resource Capacity Building

Mount Kenya University (MKU) through its Kigali campus has entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the national carrier of Rwanda, RwandAir, to design relevant market-driven programmes targeting the airline's staff.

The Kenyan institution of higher learning says it will, following the pact, train RwandAir staff leading to the award of Bachelors degrees as well as Masters in air travel and hospitality industry.

MKU chairman Simon Gicharu said in a statement the university will create required industry linkages, mentorship and internship and bolster trade relationships and opportunities between Kenya and Rwanda.

"We note the airline's ambitious commitment to growth and offering quality service that has made it stand out as the airline of choice in the region. We want to be part of the airline's continuous growth by offering quality training to its staff," said Mr Gicharu.

Air transport has in the recent past become very competitive forcing airlines to explore partnerships that can boost the capacity of their employees and attract more travellers to its fold.

RwandAir flies from its hub at the Kigali International Airport. It has a fleet of 12 aircraft including two wide-body Airbus A330 acquired in 2016.

The airline currently flies out to 23 destinations across East, Central, West and Southern Africa, the Middle East, Europe and Asia.

Rwanda has experienced exponential growth on the back of booming construction industry especially in the hospitality industry. In 2016, Rwanda opened a 2,500-seater conference centre and two five-star hotels, Radisson Blu and Marriott, in its capital, Kigali.