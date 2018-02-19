South Africa: Springs Monster Trial in Court for the First Time in 2018

The trial of the man dubbed the "Springs monster" and his wife, accused of the decade-long abuse of their five children, continues for the first time this year in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria on Monday.

Police were called to the couple's house on the East Rand in May 2014, after their son ran to a neighbour for help. The father was arrested on May 23, 2016.

In a previous sitting in 2017, the wife testified she had a difficult childhood. She said her mother chose her boyfriend over her.

She moved in with her sister when she was 11 years old where she taught herself how to cut hair and do needlework.

She met the man when they were 17 years old. He had already dropped out of school at the time.

When they got engaged, they stayed with the man's parents and moved out when his mother died.

Her husband's defence attorney, Anneke van Wyk asked if the woman agreed that her husband had also suffered a bad childhood.

The woman said "no".

The pair have pleaded not guilty to charges including the attempted murder of their 13-year-old son, attempted obstruction of justice, five charges of child abuse, five of child neglect, two of breaking the Schools Act, showing pornographic material to the oldest daughter when she was still under 18, and using and distributing crystal methamphetamine.

The father pleaded not guilty to 21 charges, including the abuse and rape of his oldest daughter.

He however pleaded guilty to one charge of stopping police from doing their work when they searched for one of his children in May 2014.

