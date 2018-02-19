19 February 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Parliament to Debate SONA

Photo: @MYANC/Twitter
President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the State of the Nation Address in Parliament .

Parliament is on Monday set to debate the first ever State of the Nation address that was delivered by newly elected President Cyril Ramaphosa last week.

Ramaphosa has promised strong action against corruption in his maiden SONA.

During his address on Friday, February 16, he took a clear, firm stance on his plans to end corruption at state institutions and state-owned enterprises (SOEs), as well as the private sector.

Those who got in the way would be dealt with.

He said that in 2018, he would "turn the tide of corruption in our public institutions".

"The criminal justice institutions have been taking initiatives that will enable us to deal effectively with corruption."

At this, Economic Freedom Fighters MPs, led by Julius Malema, started chanting: "Aaaaaaaaaaace", aimed at African National Congress secretary general and Free State Premier Ace Magashule, who has been embroiled in the Vrede dairy farm project investigation.

Source: News24

