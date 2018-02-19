A Federal High Court sitting in Wawa Cantonment, Kainji, Niger state has set free about 475 suspected Boko Haram members.

They are to be sent to their state governments for proper rehabilitation.

The suspects were arrested at different states and detained at Wawa Cantonment.

According to a press statement from the office of the Attoorney-General and Minister of Justice, their detention was based on the information that they belong to the proscribed terrorist group known as Boko Haram or that they concealed information about the group which they knew or believed to be of material assistance in preventing the commission of act of terrorism or securing apprehension, prosecution or conviction of members of Boko Haram sect.

According to the statement, the Prosecution Counsel could not charge them for any offence due to lack of sufficient evidence against them.

The suspects were accordingly released.

The court also directed states to provide for the released persons, rehabilitation at any appropriate centre provided by the states before being released to their families.

Those suspects who are mentally deranged or challenged with their health are to be provided medical attention at any appropriate medical or other mental health facilities.

The states were also to provide appropriate training in the manner and for the period that the state deemed appropriate and reasonable.

Among the list of the group released was a pathetic case of a female suspect, Lubabatu Yakubu, who was arrested in 2014 by the officials of the Department of Security Services (DSS) in Numan town, Adamawa state, two days after marriage and divorced by her Boko Haram husband.

Lubabatu was accused of her affiliation with Boko Haram husband.

Another suspect, a young mother cuddling her three months old baby, Mariam Mohammed, a Shua Arab from Borno State was released. She was lured into the Boko Haram sect and taken to Sambisa forest by her elder brother and married off to his friend at eleven years old.

She was arrested by soldiers of the Joint Task Force (JTF) in 2014 while trying to escape the Boko Haram enclave in the Sambisa Forest.

Taye Hamza and Kehinde Hamza are both identical twins from Oyo State based in Bauchi State. They were amongst the lucky ones released.

The twins who are mechanics by profession were arrested in 2010 by the DSS at their workshop in Bauchi State for servicing a vehicle belonging to the dreaded Boko Haram sect.