Photo: The Monitor

Secretary to the Treasury Keith Muhakanizi, left, and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija appear before Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee last year.

Recently, according to State House sources, President Yoweri Museveni was on phone with Secretary to the Treasury, Keith Muhakanizi. He sounded to be in no mood for pleasantries. "I am tired of this," the president reportedly said seething with anger.

On the end, those near Museveni could hear a panicky Muhakanizi stammering severally. Finally he was heard saying: "Mr. President I am also tired of these lies. Those behind them should be investigated."

The call lasted a few minutes and the president slammed the phone seemingly unconvinced by the response from his chief lieutenant at the Ministry of Finance.

President Museveni was calling following allegations that Muhakanizi and Finance Minister Matia Kasaija mishandled a $200 million (Approx. Shs700billion) loan from the Eastern and Southern African Trade Bank (commonly known as the PTA Bank).

Over the same matter, the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of parliament on Feb.7 tabled a report calling for the censoring of the two.

The joint team of 34 MPs from the ruling NRM party and opposition parties recommended that: "For misleading the House to believe that the most critical funding objective was medical supplies, lying to parliament in writing that NMS (National Medical Stores) had never provided the needed supply contracts to enable disbursement of funds and further duping parliament by repackaging the same loan thus obtaining money by false pretense, the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Hon. Matia Kasaija should be censured".

"For lying to parliament and for superimposing his authority on the loan acquisition against strong advice in writing by the Governor Bank of Uganda, the Accountant General and the Director of Economic Affairs MoFPED and superintending the gross diversion of public funds, Mr. Keith Muhakanizi, the PS/ST should be relieved of his office," the PAC team added.

However, although the PAC report tabled in parliament on Feb.7 gave a deadline of 60 days for these and other recommendations, President Museveni has not acted on any of them. The case, which first surfaced in 2016, keeps flaring up. And Kasaija and Muhakanizi are living dangerously because Museveni has shown reluctance to protect them.

At a previous cabinet meeting, the President had been even more brutal with Muhakanizi. "You go messing up here and there and I have to clean up," the president had said before startled cabinet officials, slammed the door and stormed out of the cabinet meeting room at State House, Entebbe.

To officials who attended the meeting, it appeared that Muhakanizi's days were numbered. Around the time, a fight was raging between Muhakanizi and Stephen Isabalijja, who had just been appointed the Energy Ministry Permanent Secretary. Isabalija had led to the firing of Kabagambe Kalisa, the then Energy PS and talk was rife Muhakanizi was next. Isabalija had told those close to him that Muhakanizi was another problem--negotiating bad deals for government, some of which he alleged even to the president that the PSST was personally benefiting from.

"Some of these people are taking advantage of the challenges I have heard with State House," Muhakanizi was overheard telling friends in reference to Isabalija, "they are telling all sorts of lies to push the president to fire Muhakanizi."

In the PTA loan case, Kasaija and Muhakanizi deny any wrongdoing, spew a battery of technical data and evidence to back their defense. Rather than follow facts, they say, the PAC MPs appear to be determined to rely on allegations to have them lose their jobs.

"It has been a scheme to hit us with all these allegations such that the President gets tired and fires Muhakanizi," the secretary to the treasury told The Independent at his offices on Feb.8. "They (detractors) have been waiting. Part of what you are seeing in parliament is being driven by that."

So far Kasaija and Muhakanizi appear to be getting some cushioning from government departments that could easily cut them down.

On Feb.07, for example, the Speaker Rebecca Kadaga sent the case to the Auditor General to audit the loan. She said a special audit will guide the House in debating the PAC report and gave a Feb. 20 deadline for the Auditor General to submit the special audit report to her office. The time frame, however, appears too tight and likely to be extended.

In another instance, although the PAC report recommended that the government ombudsman, the Inspector General of Government (IGG), investigates Muhakanizi for possible "conflict of interest, collusion and connivance" in acquiring the PTA loan and reports within 60 days, not much action has been taken.

Muhakanizi versus NMS

Muhakanizi and Kasaija's problem appears to stem from the determined manner in which they peddled the loan from office to office. As early as January 7, 2016, the parliament had refused to authorise acquisition of the loan as unnecessary, in dollars, and costly at 4.6% interest which was considered a commercial rate.

But Muhakanizi and Kasaija, according to the PAC report, "changed the objective and title of the loan prioritizing provision of medical supplies" and returned it to parliament.

When the Governor of Bank of Uganda; Tumusiime Mutebile was informed, he on February 02, 2016, wrote to the Ministry of Finance warning against taking the loan to allegedly "stabilize the exchange rate".

"I would strongly recommend that you do not proceed with this proposed borrowing," Mutebile wrote.

"The BOU has more than sufficient foreign exchange resources to support these interventions; our reserves currently amount to $2.8 billion and we do not require additional resources mobilized from the PTA Bank loan for this purpose," Mutebile added.

Within the walls of Finance, the then Director for Economic Affairs, Lawrence Kiiza, also opposed the loan. Those close to him say he felt the terms of the loan were akin to government borrowing from a money lender. The Accountant General, Lawrence Semakula, also objected to the loan.

In spite of all the objections, Kasaija and Muhakanzi pushed ahead and on March 03, 2016 re-tabled the loan approval request to parliament. They had done their homework and, in spite of mild protests, on April 26, 2016, got the required approval. But it is turning out to be a likely pyric victory, considering the storm around them.

But, so far, Muhakazi and Kasaija appear sheltered. Although four government departments that were named as beneficiaries of the PTA loan money did not get it, it is only the National Medical Stores (NMS) that appears to be seeking redress from parliament.

Some insiders say the real cause of the current crisis was an internal audit of NMS ordered by Muhakanizi. Officials at NMS reportedly felt Muhakanizi was targeting them. So they raised the issue of the US$200 million PTA loan to parliament in retaliation.

According to a request that Muhakanizi submitted to PTA Bank for the US$200 million loan; US$43 million was to go to NMS.

The other major government departments Muhakanizi told PTA would get the money were the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), US$3 million, Ministry of Works and Transport, US$26 million, and Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) US$26 million.

According to documents seen by The Independent, although the MoFEP started processing the loan in 2015, money from PTA Bank started coming in from October 20,2016 and by July 24, 2017, all the US$200 million had been received by the Ministry of Finance.

However, the PAC report notes that REA did not get any money as it did not have any project funded by PTA Bank, the Ministry of Works and Transport got only US$9 million out of the US$26 million promised. The report makes no mention of UNRA.

Meanwhile, NMS which has brewed all the trouble for Muhakanizi and Kasaija also did not get any money (it expected Shs68 billion) from the PTA Bank loan, according to the PAC report. Instead, it got Shs7 billion as a supplementary budget and Shs20 billion as arrears. Regarding the balance of Shs41 billion, Kasaija in April 2017 advised NMS to get medicines on credit to be paid in the next financial year 2017/2018. When NMS informed the

Minister that it could not get further credit, the Ministry of Finance gave it Shs127 billion as a frontloaded part of its appropriation for 2017/18.

Given this background, the PAC report noted that it is not clear how the US$200 million borrowed from PTA Bank was spent.

"Despite several demands, the Committee was never availed with the specifics on how the disbursed amount was spent by the end of FY2016/17," the PAC report noted.

Asked by The Independent to give his side of the story, NMS boss, Moses Kamabare, first declined saying; "we gave details to PAC let us wait for the AG (Auditor General). I feel constrained to talk about the issue now."

Pressed further about whether finance had made the releases they claim they have, Kamabare added; "They have made those claims before. The issue is not the percentage of appropriation. It is whether we needed Shs. 68 billion over and above the appropriation and whether that amount was given and when it was given. Everything else is beside the point."

Muhakanizi's defense

In their defense, Kasaija and Muhakanizi, insist that the PAC report misrepresented the objectives of the PTA Loan, which was, among others, "general budget support to be utilized for fiscal purposes". The Hansard dated Thursday 7 April 2016 and another Hansard dated 26 April 2016, when the loan was debated and approved, also show the purpose of the loan as fiscal purposes. The PAC report states different objectives of the loan.

Regarding claims that initial transfers from the PTA Bank Uganda had tags of vote names on them indicating that the funds were meant for entities such as NMS, REA, UNRA, and Ministry of Works, Kasaija told Parliament that the tagging was a mere accountability tactic to satisfy PTA Bank requirements. PTA Bank is very strict on ensuring that its loans are not used to finance items that are prohibited by PTA Bank policy.

For the PTA Bank to confirm to the shareholders of the Bank that the funds were used for the purposes intended, they requested for documentation to prove that indeed expenditure has been incurred in the eligible areas, as prescribed in the loan agreement. Upon satisfactory evidence that expenditure has been incurred by government in the areas agreed, the PTA Bank reimbursed or disbursed the funds to the Uganda Government Consolidated Fund and not to the account of the sector or institution that incurred the expenditure.

Regarding how the PTA Bank money was spent, Kasaija and Muhakanizi maintain that all the money ended up in the Consolidated Fund of government and was used for government fiscal activities. They argue that the money could not have gone to the tagged entities because, in any case, the Finance Ministry would have already made expenditure releases to those entities, and the PTA loan money was reimbursement.

This is not the first time that Muhakanizi appears to be in a tight corner over money. It appears to come with the territory for someone whose job is to mobilise and allocate very scarce resources to fund government projects. Sometimes, his actions spark fights in the Finance Ministry and with technocrats and politicians outside.

Some politicians have openly threatened to fix Muhakanizi and some of his top lieutenants for refusing to allocate resources to their sectors. Others have openly accused Muhakanizi of refusing to allocate resources to their sectors because they "haven't given him cuts".

So scandals, such as this keep popping up. Last year alone, officials at Finance had been caught up in a string of scandals including an allegation that US$ 30 million had "disappeared" from the Consolidated Fund. Then there was a claim that every time payments were made for Bujagali Power Dam, Muhakanizi got a cut, and finally one made by the Internal Security Organisation (ISO) that Muhakanizi had used hackers to steal US$ 20 million from Bank of Uganda. None of them were proved.

Museveni lays trap

But that did not stop President Museveni from plotting to catch Muhakanizi red-handed.

On March 27, 2017 following a tip from ISO, President Museveni had asked some State House agents to lay a trap for officials at the Finance Ministry. Among their other targets was Muhakanizi. They failed to nail the PSST and instead netted Charles Ogol, the principal finance officer, and Geoffrey Turyamuhika, a senior economist--whom they reportedly caught with a bribe of $60,000.

The money was allegedly part of the $500,000 that the two officials together with Muhakanizi and Finance Minister, Matia Kasaija had solicited from some investors. President Museveni had received intelligence that Muhakanizi and Kasaija were supposed to take $ 150,000 each and the two officials $ 100,000. The idea was to net at least Muhakanizi.

Although Muhakanizi wasn't netted, Museveni still believing his intelligence, suspected that someone had tipped off the PS/ST. And he made it a point to emphasise publicly that the Finance Ministry was "full of thieves".

Then on April 5, 2017 at 03:45, President Museveni held another critical meeting at State House Entebbe. In attendance was Bank of Uganda Governor, Tumusiime Mutebile, Inspector General of Government Irene Mulyagonja and ISO's Bagyenda Kaka.

According to the minutes of the meeting a copy of which The Independent has seen, Museveni informed the officials that some $38m had been stolen from government's GAVI Fund account in the Works in Progress suspense account.

Apparently, the transfers were channeled through the Cayman Islands to an account held by Pine-Herst Holdings in CIMB Bank in Malaysia, where it was believed that the money was still being held.

After making this presentation, the President told the meeting that the details of the transfers would be got from a report by the ISO Director General.

He asked the Governor to investigate the transfers and report back on Friday, 7 April 2017 or two days later.

The governor and his team were given documents showing the alleged trail including the executive Summary of a report titled "Role of Rogue Elements in Security and Ministry of Finance in Cyber and Economic Fraud".

The report's author noted that in the last few months, he had been involved in; transfer of money from my employer to a foreign bank in China, a total of $38M from finance IFMS through instruction of Keith Muhakanizi.

However, on the $ 38M transfer, he said he had cleared all traces of this transaction from the system but believed that with right resources the log could be retrieved.

"This money as per the 14-03-2017 is still at CIMB Bank Malaysia," he noted, "Attached is the statement I retrieved from a hack on Keith Muhakanizi's laptop on the 16-03-2017."

But when Governor Mutebile's findings arrived on April 7 as the president had asked - there was no truth in the claims.

There was no information that the central bank had transacted any business with any counterpart by the names of CIMB Bank in Malaysia or anywhere in the world or that such significant transactions took place between BoU and the local commercial banks, Mutebile told the President.

Finance officials say the allegations against Muhakanizi and Kasaija should, therefore, be treated as unfounded, unless proven true.