South Africa: SA's Wilson Crashes Out of Giant Slalom

There was frustration for Team South Africa's Connor Wilson at the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea on Saturday.

The only member of the team at these 2018 Games, 21-year-old Wilson was competing in the men's giant slalom event, one of two Alpine Skiing events that he's entered in.

The other is the slalom on Thursday when he gets a second chance to show his prowess.

Wilson's ski came off on Run One and he was unable to complete his run and make further progress.

There was a particularly high attrition rate in the giant slalom with 75 finishers and 35 non-finishers.

Gold went to Austria's Marel Hirscher with a combined time of 2min 18.04sec with Norway's Henrik Kristofferson taking silver and bronze going to Alexis Pinturault of France.