18 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

East Africa: Tanzanian Loses Another Court Bid to Block Epas

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Zephania Ubwani

Arusha — An injuction seeking to stop the East African Community (EAC) states from signing the Economic Partnership Agreement (EPA) with the European Union has been dismissed.

The East African Court of Justice (EACJ) on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by Castro Pius, a Tanzanian national, for what it described as "disrepective' behaviour by the applicant. Pius had sought an injuction to stop the EAC partner states which had not signed the EPA deal not to sign it. The injuction also sought the countries which had already penned their signatures to the agreement be stopped from carrying out any further procedures and processes. The case was earlier dismissed by the First Instance Division of the Court (on July 6th, 2017) which led to the applicant to file an appeal to the Appellate Division. Reading the judgement, Justice Aaron Ringera said the appeal had been dismissed under Rule 1 (2) of the EACJ Rules of Procedure.

He said during the hearing of the appeal, the Court received a communication from the appellant to the effect that his agent was indisposed and would not show up. A copy of the communication alongside with the doctor's letter granting five days of bed rest was taken to the Appeal's desk at the Court with the view of setting another day of sitting.

According to the Counsels of the Respondents, that was "in a sense" a proper communication for adjournment "as it was not addressed to the Court neither was it copied to the Respondents".

Justice Ringera argued that was disrepective attitude to the Court as it amounted to to the abuse to the Court process.

"We are convinced that the appellant's conduct also manifests disrespect in the appeal," he said, orderinth the appeal dismissed and costs awarded to the respondents.

East Africa

South African Faces Death Penalty in Espionage Case

A South African man is facing a possible death sentence in South Sudan, after none of the key defense witnesses showed… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.