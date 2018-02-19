Tanzania: Six Policemen Held Over Student's Killing

Dar es Salaam — Police are holding six policemen with connection to the killing of a National Institute of Transport (NIT) student Akwilina Akweline.

This was revealed by Dar es Salaam Special Zone Police Commander Mr Lazaro Mambosasa, during a Press Conference held on Sunday February 18.

Mambosasa also revealed that police are investigating 40 other policemen in connection to the incident.

The first-year university student, whose name and photo has circulated on social media, was reportedly hit by a bullet while on a bus on Friday.

