Photo: The Herald

A Harare City worker examines one rusty pipe (file photo).

Mufakose residents are pleading with Harare City Council to attend to burst sewer pipes in Mukarati and Musasa streets and OK Mufakose Shopping Centre as the situation is getting out of hand.

In an interview with The Herald yesterday, a resident of the area, Mrs Rebecca Mudzengere of Musasa Street said it had been a month since the sewage pipes burst in their area.

"It's been a month and as you can see the situation is getting out of hand," she said.

"The worst part is that raw sewage is flowing into our yards, creating a serious health hazard. We informed the city council, but they have failed to fix the pipes as you can see the sewage is still flowing." Mrs Mudzengere pleaded with the city council to repair the sewer pipes before residents were exposed to diseases like typhoid and cholera.

"As we speak, the sewage is everywhere," she said.

"There is human waste right in front of our doors. The sewage is also flowing at Makundano Primary School, thereby exposing our children to diseases.

"It happens every year during the rainy season. We are kindly asking them to come and repair the sewer pipes because this is likely to cause a serious outbreak of diseases."

Responding to the residents' plea, Harare Acting Town Clerk Engineer Hosiah Chisango said the city council would deploy more teams to work on the situation this week.

"We have received a few complaints from Mufakose regarding waste water sewage overflows, but part of it is due to the heavy rains," said Eng Chisango.

"We have had a lot of incidents in some of the areas where some of our sewers have collapsed." Eng Chisango assured the residents that their situation was an emergency which needed urgent special attention.

"We are in the process of repairing some of the most affected areas, but for the areas that are affected, we assure the residents that by the end of this coming week, we should be able to clear those areas," he said.

"The clearance will involve removing sand from some of the sewer pipes and completing the collapsed sewers that we are replacing."