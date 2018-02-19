19 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Duo Win Medals at Africa Triathlon Cup

By Jejje Muhinde

Rwanda athletes Timamu Hategekimana and Hanani Uwineza defied odds to win medals at the 2018 Trout-beck Africa Triathlon Union Sprint Cup that ended on Saturday in Zimbabwe.

Hategekimana won gold after finishing on top of the table in the elite men's under-25 class open battle category while Hanani Uwineza finished second to win a silver medal in the women's under-23 category.

The tournament attracted 14 other triathletes from Australia, Namibia, Germany, South Africa, Luxembourg and Hong Kong.

The competition was a three multiple-stage event involving completion of three continuous and sequential endurance disciplines that included swimming in the deep water to cover a one-lap course of 750m, before sprinting three laps to cover 6.6km on a bike and finally running two laps to cover a distance of 2.5km.

The event has raised Africa Triathlon Cup status for 11 years, making it the longest-running competition on the African continent.

Besides it provides the World Ranking points for elite athletes within the International Triathlon Union (ITU) ranking system which means both Hategekimana and Uwuneza have scored points that ultimately qualify them for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

