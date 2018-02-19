Zanu-PF should not take comfort in squabbles bedevilling opposition parties and start working seriously towards winning the forthcoming harmonised elections, the revolutionary party's national chairperson Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri has said.

She said the revolutionary party should identify candidates who appealed to the electorate, as politics was a game of numbers. Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri was speaking yesterday during a zanu-pf special extraordinary provincial coordinating committee (PCC) meeting held in Mutare.

"Let us not take comfort from the events that are happening in MDC," she said. "We should work hard for the party and let us remember that politics is a game of numbers.

"Even those who did not want the party at first, should follow zanu-pf and let us identify candidates that are sellable to people and place them at the front." Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri reminded zanu-pf members that candidates would not be imposed during forthcoming elections.

"To those MPs who were lazy and failed in their areas, there is no second chance," she said. "It means you have failed. We do not want a situation where candidates will be imposed. Every candidate should be voted at (primary) elections."

Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said zanu-pf was keeping track of individuals who were still attempting to pursue the G40 agenda and causing divisions within the party.

She said the ruling party would soon expose and take action against those individuals attempting to go against party principles. Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri said the revolutionary party was now seized with names of individuals who were still pursuing the G40 cabal agenda.

"There are people who have started writing letters to the party begging to be accepted back into the party," she said. "I was phoned and told that there are people within the party who have already started pursuing the G40 agenda.

"They are saying Jonathan Moyo has formed a party and they want to join his party to perpetuate their agenda. We are keeping an eye on you and one day we will expose you. Change and repent." Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri urged youths to be disciplined, saying there was need to embrace a new era in zanu-pf.

She said the revolutionary party should be guided by its constitution and unity of purpose. Cde Muchinguri-Kashiri also urged party members to shun violence during the election period.

Speaking at the same occasion, zanu-pf secretary for Finance Cde Patrick Chinamasa said there was nothing that could stop the ruling party from earning a resounding victory in the forthcoming elections.

He challenged leaders to mobilise votes at the grassroots level. Manicaland Provincial Affairs Minister Cde Monica Mutsvangwa and Cde Christopher Mushohwe also attended the meeting.