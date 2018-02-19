Tanzania: Joy As Telemedicine Reaches Remote Ngorongoro Villages

Loliondo — Residents of Ololosokwan ward in Loliondo area within Ngorongoro district can now easily access medical services in the major referral hospitals, thanks to satellite technology.

The digital clinic in the remote area has been made possible by a collaboration between the African Foundation and the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco).

Dr Godson Mbise, the medical officer in charge of the facility said patients brought to the health centres in the area can get prescription by top surgeons in major referral hospitals without being there physically.

The digital clinic has been put up in Ololosokwan ward by the African Foundation and Unesco at the cost of Sh. 48 million, the official explained.

Before then, patients from the ward, which is located between Loliondo and the Serengeti National Park, used to walk over 20 kilometres to reach the designated district hospital at Wasso.

Main beneficiaries of the joint venture are expectant mothers and those taking their young kids for treatment or check ups at the health centres.

A programme officer with the African Foundation Dr. Ernest Mgonho said the medical facility is now linked with satellite with the Bugando, KCMC and Muhimbili referral hospitals.

According to him, the Ololosokwan digital clinic can now conduct surgery through direct digital links with the top surgeons in the three hospitals.

The construction of the facility is among the community support projects undertaken by a tourist photographic safari company called And Beyond. The firm operates mainly in Ngorongoro district.