Uganda: Donate Blood, Only If You Support Who...?

opinion

What political colour is your blood affiliated to? It might seem like a silly question but in a country, where the impossible is an everyday occurrence, your political affiliation might stop you from becoming a Good Samaritan. I have never had the opportunity to donate blood, and I believe there are many more like me. It is not that we do not want to adhere to the dire need of blood, or that we are sure we will never be in a situation where we need blood. It is just that blood donation drives never cross our paths.

So, it beats my understanding when supporters of a political party offer to donate blood at their party headquarters but are unceremoniously stood up by the organisation in charge of that sector. The said organisation is doing badly in terms of achieving its objectives of collecting the required litres of blood per month.

Maybe there was a lot of traffic jam between the blood bank and the party offices. And the price of fuel being what it is nowadays, it did not make business sense to drive over there. Maybe the people who were supposed to draw the blood had not been paid their allowances and facilitation for the day.

Maybe there was no budget to buy the refreshments that are given to blood donors. Maybe it is just that the blood of members of the Opposition does not pass the mark, the said blood being too despicable to be accepted.

Whatever the case, dear organisation, think twice before bombarding us with clarion calls about the insufficiency in the blood bank. Let us watch our translated soap operas and reality shows in peace. Different people are affiliated to different groupings, some of them political. If you prefer a specific type of blood from specific people then make your appeals to those specific people. Otherwise, you bring out the good in people only for you to roll that good in the mud.

It might be helpful to also ask the political affiliation of people who are going to receive the blood that you have collected. As soon as one arrives in the causality wing, they should inform the nurses of what political party they support. Woe unto those accident victims and women in labour who are brought in while unconscious. We should condemn them to an early death. This is for accountability purposes. Why should the opposition supporters benefit from the blood donated by people who support the sitting regime?