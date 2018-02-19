Tanzania: President Magufuli Consoles the Family of Fallen Student

Dar es Salaam — President John Magufuli has directed security organs to investigate and take measures against people who shot dead a first year student from the National Institute of Transport (NIT), AkwilinaAkwiline.

The President also sent his condolences to the family of the deceased student through his twitter account.

"I am deeply saddened by the report of the death of a first year student from National Institute of Transport (NIT)... I have directed security organs to investigate and take action against the perpetrators," wrote the President.